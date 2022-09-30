Jamie Raskin Calls Ginni Thomas’s 1/6 Committee Testimony Deranged

Facebook

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) described Ginni Thomas’s testimony before the 1/6 Committee as deranged.

Politico reported:

“I can’t say,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said when asked if Thomas had offered any new leads to the panel. And committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said earlier her testimony was “typical” of others steeped in fringe beliefs about the election. He said Friday Thomas didn’t assert any privileges when he was tuned in to the interview.

“She absolutely has a First Amendment right to take whatever positions she wants, and that means she can take as deranged a position she wants about the 2020 election,” Raskin said. He added: “I don’t expect anything more from her right-wing politics than I do of anybody else who is steeped in that cultish orthodoxy today.”

Ginni Thomas apparently didn’t go before the Committee and try to put a rational face on the irrational. It appears that she told the Committee the same deranged beliefs that she has been spewing publicly about the election being stolen.

The idea that the wife of a Supreme Court justice could be described as cultish is troubling, but it is also a clear warning. Cults don’t give up after losing elections, and cults don’t go away by ignoring them.

Unless they are held accountable, Trump and his cult will be back to try to destroy democracy in 2024, which is why the work of the 1/6 Committee is vital to the nation’s future.