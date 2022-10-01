Unhinged Trump Appears To Issue Death Threat Against Mitch McConnell

Facebook

Trump claimed that Mitch McConnell has a death wish and appeared to try to incite violence against the Senate Minority Leader.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

Is McConnell approving all of these Trillions of Dollars worth of Democrat sponsored Bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he hates Donald J. Trump, and he knows I am strongly opposed to them, or is he doing it because he believes in the Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal, and is willing to take the Country down with him? In any event, either reason is unacceptable. He has a DEATH WISH. Must immediately seek help and advise from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!

Trump can pretend that he is upset about the CR that was signed into law that kept the government funded through mid-December, but his anger at McConnell is really about the Minority Leader’s support for the reform of the Electoral Count Act.

Both the House and Senate versions of the legislation slam the door shut on the tactics that Trump tried to use to overturn the certification of the election.

Donald Trump knows that he can’t win a legitimate election, so his plan since he lost in 2020 was to come up with an even bigger coup in 2024.

Trump’s claiming that Mitch McConnell has a death wish should be seen as an attempt to intimidate and incite violence.

The failed former president’s only path out of his legal troubles is to get back into the White House and Mitch McConnell is making that task much more difficult.