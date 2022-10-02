Democrats Win As Republicans Have Completely Given Up On Repealing Obamacare

Facebook

Obamacare is no longer mentioned on the campaign trail, as Republicans have given up their decade-plus campaign to repeal Obamacare.

NBC News reported:

Republicans are abandoning their long crusade to repeal the Affordable Care Act, making the 2022 election the first in more than a decade that won’t be fought over whether to protect or undo President Barack Obama’s signature achievement.

The diminished appetite for repeal means the law — which has extended health care coverage to millions of people and survived numerous near-death experiences in Congress and the courts — now appears safer than ever.

…

“I think it’s probably here to stay,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a close ally of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and a former chair of the GOP’s campaign arm.

Democrats have not only protected Obamacare, but under Biden, they have expanded it and made health insurance even more affordable.

Progressives can continue to fight for a single-payer system because Obamacare has raised the baseline for health insurance in the United States.

The Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) has remained consistently popular because the American people like the law and its protections.

Trump tried to sabotage the ACA after John McCain stopped him from killing it. McCain’s surprise thumbs-down late-night vote on the Senate floor in 2017 seemed to take all of the air out of the GOP’s Obamacare repeal efforts.

Talk of repealing Obamacare is now as toxic, for Republicans are talking about getting rid of Social Security and Medicare.

Democrats have fought hard to protect Obamacare for over a decade, and Republicans are finally admitting defeat.