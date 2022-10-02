Even A Death Threat Can’t Make Rick Scott Condemn Trump

Facebook

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) was asked if he was okay with Trump making death threats and racist attacks against Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao and he refused to condemn Trump.

Video of Scott on CNN’s State Of The Union:

CNN’s Dana Bash asked if Scott was okay with Trump’s attacks and he answered, ” Well, I can never talk about — respond to why anybody says what they say. The way I looked at it, I think what the president is saying is there’s been a lot of money spent over the last two years. We’ve got to make sure we don’t keep caving to Democrats, causing unbelievable inflation and more and more debt. As you know, the president likes to give people nicknames. You can ask him how he came up with the nickname. I’m sure he has a nickname for me. Here is what I know. We’ve got to watch how we spend our money. We’ve got to stop this inflation and I don’t condone violence and I hope no one else condones violence.”

Bash followed up and asked about the racism, “Nicknames are one thing, but this appears racist. Is that okay?”

Scott said, “It’s never, ever okay to be a racist. I think you always have to be careful if you’re in the public eye with how you say things. You want to make sure you’re inclusive.”

The Republican Party wants to be elected back into power, but they can’t even stand up to a nearly 80-year-old racist who is making death threats against their top elected official and racist attacks against his wife.

Rick Scott refused to say Trump’s name and anything critical. He was so afraid to insult dear leader that he would not criticize the former president by name.

Republicans under Donald Trump have become weak, and if they are given power, they will project their weakness onto the rest of the nation.