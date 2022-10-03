Alabama GOP Chair Busted For Illegal Voting

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl has been caught using an illegal ID to vote in multiple elections.

The Chairman Of The Alabama Republican Party Violated The State’s Voter ID Law

al.com reported:

The badge said Wahl was a media representative for State Auditor Jim Zeigler.

But when I asked the Alabama Department of Finance, which administers employee IDs, that department said it had never issued him one, nor was Wahl on the list of employees, past and present, in Zeigler’s office.

As it turns out, Wahl made the ID, he says, with Zeigler’s permission.

And now, the state’s top election official, Secretary of State John Merrill, says that badge is not a valid voter ID.

“It does not meet the standard of any voter ID requirements listed under 17-9-30,” Merrill said, citing where Alabama’s voter ID law appears in the State Code.

The State Republican Chair Voted Illegally

Republicans constantly claim that Democrats are cheating in elections, but the GOP continues to violate the election laws that they champion. The situation in Alabama involves an elected official and the party chair of the GOP in the state.

Wahl illegally voted in multiple elections. If Alabama is serious about election integrity and enforcing its lawyers, the state needs to investigate and potentially prosecute the GOP chair.

What Wahl did was arrogant and illegal. Voter ID laws require everyone to follow them, even those who feel that they are above the law.