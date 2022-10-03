Reeling “Pro Life” Herschel Walker Hit With Evidence That He Paid For Abortion

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

In 2009, Georgia US Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an abortion, even though he wants to ban all abortions.

Via: The Daily Beast:

A woman who asked not to be identified out of privacy concerns told The Daily Beast that, after she and Walker conceived a child while they were dating in 2009, he urged her to get an abortion. The woman said she had the procedure and that Walker reimbursed her for it.

She supported these claims with a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a “get well” card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker.

The woman said there was a $125 difference because she “ball-parked” the cost of an abortion after Googling the procedure and added on expenses such as travel and recovery costs.

The Walker campaign responded by claiming that even when faced with multiple pieces of physical evidence that the story was false, and accused the media of targeting black conservatives, which I believe is a tactic that Republicans have consistently decried as “playing the race card.”

It was previously reported that Walker is a compulsive liar who lies to his own campaign to the point where even they don’t believe what he says.

Because the nation is so polarized, an unfit candidate like Herschel Walker can be in contention for a United States Senate seat.

Herschel Walker is not fit to be in the Senate and has made it clear that he believes that laws and rules apply to others but not himself.

Walker doesn’t want American women to have access to reproductive healthcare. Still, he was happy to support abortion when he was responsible for a pregnancy with a woman he was dating.