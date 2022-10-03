In A Must See Moment, Rachel Maddow Says The Next Six Week Will Determine US Democracy’s Direction

Facebook

Rachel Maddow said that the efforts of the American people over the next six weeks will determine the direction of our democracy.

Video:

Maddow said:

There’s one thing we can be sure of is that we’re playing with the fundamentals in lots of ways. Pushing ourselves right up to the edge, and occasionally over it, and we all know enough history to know that we have pushed ourselves very far in the past as well, but these fights to hold on to our constitutional republic don’t win themselves, the constitution isn’t a self-healing document. Prosecutions for this kind of stuff, even when they happen, they’re hard to win and they are not the end all be all for accountability.

Whether you are volunteering for a candidate, or maybe you are running for office yourself, or you are volunteering as a poll worker, or you are door knocking for the latest good government pro-democracy initiative that’s on the ballot where you live. Whatever you are doing right now, particularly over these next six weeks, you are part of what will decide what happens next in our country. The outcome is not at all certain at this point. We are in the middle of it.

The corporate media has a way of trying to fit everything into a politics-as-usual box. Remember how they tried to normalize the presidency of Donald Trump?

The 2022 midterm election is not normal. Anti-democracy forces are on the ballot across the country, and their victory will weaken democratic institutions in the United States.

Maddow was correct. The next few weeks will determine the future trajectory of the nation. Getting rid of Donald Trump was a start, but to save democracy the authoritarians running under the Republican banner must be defeated.