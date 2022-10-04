Herschel Walker Melts Down Into Word Salad When Asked About Abortion That He Paid For

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Republican Georgia US Senate candidate Herschel Walker responded to proof that he paid for an abortion in 2009 with gibberish.

Video of Walker:

"I send money to a lot of people" — Walker on an alleged payment he made to a woman who says he paid for her abortion pic.twitter.com/LYSH2X0jBn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 4, 2022

Walker said when asked about the $700 payment for an abortion for a woman that he was dating in 2009:

I send money to a lot of people, and that’s what’s so fun, and let’s go back to, you know, I do scholarship for kids. I give money to people all of the time because I’m always helping people because I believe in being generous. God has blessed me, and I want to bless others. I got into this race because I’m a Christian. I love the lord, Jesus Christ, and I always tell everyone that no weapon formed against me shall prosper.

So, whoever been out there, wanna lie on Herschel Walker, you lyin on the wrong one. It best that you go somewhere else because I’m gonna win this seat for the great people of Georgia because Georgia deserves a senator that trust in the Georgia people, and not no one to trust in Joe Biden like Senator Warnock does.

Herschel Walker claimed the story was a lie, but he could have sent money and a get-well card to the woman he was dating. He doesn’t remember because he is so generous that it is difficult to keep all the money he gives away straight. Also, God, God, God, and he’s a Christian. Also, Sen. Warnock, who is a man of God, is the devil because he is a Democrat like Joe Biden.

Walker is a pathological liar, so he makes contradictory statements and tries to make it sound like the truth.

The Walker campaign knows that the paid for an abortion story and the physical evidence that supports the allegation are profoundly damaging, which is why they are going with this word salad in the hope of confusing voters with a tornado of nonsense that will bury the hypocrisy of a man that is utterly unfit for the US Senate.