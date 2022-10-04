Nancy Pelosi Accidentally Says Trump’s Name Then Suggests It Be Bleeped Out

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Speaker Nancy Pelosi accidentally said Trump’s name then suggested it be bleeped out.

Nancy Pelosi Suggests Trump’s Name Be Bleeped Out

Video:

Transcript:

Stephen Colbert: Hey, everybody. Look it there. It is Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Let’s talk about that slim Majority that the Democrats have right now. You know, you know, control comes, and control goes. You were, you were Speaker from 2007 to 2011. And then once again in 2017, because the Republicans controlled it for those six years or seven years in between.

In 2018, where you were sitting right there in that chair, you came on here and you predicted that the Democrats were going to pick up seats in the Congress on a large scale. They did, they picked up forty seats in the House, a real wave. What is your prediction for the election that’s a little bit more than a month away? Madam Speaker, you have the floor.

Speaker Pelosi: Okay, well thank you very much. I’m so glad you asked that question, because I believe that we will win the – hold the House, and we will hold the House – By winning more seats. We won the forty seats, then we lost some when Trump was on the ballot. We lost some of the Trump districts, but we held enough seats to hold the House with him on the ballot. He’s not on the ballot now. Oh, did I say his name? I didn’t mean to.

Stephen Colbert: We’ll have the video tapes fumigated.

Speaker Pelosi: Perhaps you could bleep that out.

Stephen Colbert: It is a family show.

Data Supports Nancy Pelosi’s Optimism

The idea that Democrats could maintain control of the House would have been viewed as a fantasy four months ago, but the landscape has changed. Yes, there is a corporate media narrative that the election has swung back to Republicans. Still, corporate media profits depend on promoting a horse race mentality of elections, so they are going to promote the storyline that adds the most intrigue.

The most current data suggests that the election for control of the House will be close., It is very possible, if Democrats get their voters out, or if pro-choice voters show up in large numbers, that the midterm election results end up being much better than the experts expect.

While pollsters fret about whether or not they are measuring enough Republicans, in each special election poll since the overturn of Roe, pro-choice voters have been underrepresented.

The 2022 midterm is an election where anything could happen.

Trump: The Name That Shall Not Be Spoken

Speaker Pelosi has made a consistent effort to never speak of Trump by name because she knows that what drives Donald Trump’s ego is attention. By never saying his name, Pelosi is denying Trump what he desires most in the world.

The Speaker is a master of the subtle slight in American politics. She will pretend not to know the names of people who are desperately seeking attention or grandstanding. She will not say the names of those who are not worth mentioning, and now she suggested bleeping out the name of the failed former one-term president like it is profanity.

Speaker Pelosi knows exactly what she is doing, as she continues to make sure that Trump never gets what he wants.