Trump Asks Clarence Thomas To Reverse 11th Circuit Court Ruling On Classified Docs

Donald Trump filed a motion with Clarence Thomas asking the Supreme Court to partially reverse an 11th Circuit Court victory for the DOJ.

The Guardian reported:

The motion to vacate the ruling by the US appeals court for the 11th circuit represents the former president’s final chance to temporarily bar federal prosecutors from using the materials in their inquiry into whether he illegally retained national defense information.

….

In the petition submitted to the supreme court justice Clarence Thomas, who receives 11th circuit appeals, Trump asked that the special master be allowed to review 100 documents marked classified in addition to 11,000 other documents about to be subject to the independent filter process.

The motion is Trump’s last gasp on this issue. If the Court decides to hear the case, Trump will have a high bar to climb because he is claiming that the appeals lacked the jurisdiction to hear the appeal

Essentially, Donald Trump has taken his stall campaign on the mishandling of documents case to the Supreme Court. Even though the court has six conservative justices, it has shown itself not to be Trump-friendly.

The former president has yet to win a case before the court. The Supreme Court could decline to hear the case. Should this happen, Trump would be out of appeal options, and not even his legal counsel from behind the bench, Judge Cannon can help him.

Trump is trying to delay, but the DOJ is not going to stop, as accountability may be coming.