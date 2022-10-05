Ron DeSantis Tries To Out Crazy Trump By Claiming The Media Was Rooting For The Hurricane

Facebook

Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed that the national media was rooting for Hurricane Ian to hit Tampa because it would hurt him politically.

Video:

Desantis says the “national regime media” was rooting for the hurricane to hit the Tampa area so it would cause maximum destruction and death, which they could use against him politically. pic.twitter.com/qXOJhIaWhR — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 5, 2022

DeSantis said, “You have national regime media that wanted to see Tampa because they thought that would be worse for Florida. That’s how these people think. They don’t care about the people of this state. They don’t care about the people of this community. They want to use storms and destruction from storms as a way to advance their agenda. They don’t care what destruction’s in their wake. They don’t care about the lives here. If they can use it to do their political agenda, they will do that.”

Ron DeSantis Has The Same Problem As Ted Cruz

Ron DeSantis is a smart person who is trying to play dumb to appeal to Trump’s supporters. He has the same inauthentic Ivy League guy vibe that has stopped Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) from being a successful Republican presidential candidate.

Gov. DeSantis is potentially more dangerous than Trump because he is intelligent and he knows how to use government to enact his agenda.

However, if DeSantis tries the rhetoric in the video above against Trump in a Republican primary, he will look like New Coke compared to Coke Classic.

Trump’s appeal to the unstable right is authentic because he is one of them.

Ron DeSantis is playing a character, which is why he will be a distant second to Trump in a Republican presidential primary because if he tries to out-crazy the former president, he will fail.