Fox News Is Trying To Kill Its Own Viewers By Discouraging Seniors Not To Get Variant Booster

Fox News is calling the variant booster propaganda and trying to dissuade its senior viewers from getting boosted.

This is the message that Fox News is sending to its viewers:

A potential fall COVID surge is coming, and Fox News is trying to sicken and kill its viewers.

Fox has done this before, and the point is to shift the blame for COVID deaths from Trump to President Biden. Fox News is so cynical and politically motivated that they would risk the lives of their older viewers for the larger political goal of damaging Biden and the Democrats while helping Trump and the Republicans.

It doesn’t have to be this way, but no other form of media has done more to politicize the pandemic than Fox News.

COVID boosters could prevent 90,000 American deaths this winter, but only if people get vaccinated.

Fox News is doing all that it can to discourage the most vulnerable among its viewership not to get vaccinated because they appear willing to kill their viewers to help the Republican Party.