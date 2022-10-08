Republican Senate Hopes Dwindle As Herschel Walker Texts Rock Georgia

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Herschel Walker’s Senate hopes were already fading but now his former girlfriend has come forward with evidence that he tried to get her to have a second abortion, and bombshell texts show how bad of a father Walker is.

The New York Times reported:

A woman who has said Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, paid for her abortion in 2009 told The New York Times that he urged her to terminate a second pregnancy two years later. They ended their relationship after she refused.

In a series of interviews, the woman said Mr. Walker had barely been involved in their now 10-year-old son’s life, offering little more than court-ordered child support and occasional gifts.

The woman says that Walker has only seen his son three times. She described Walker as a do-nothing father, which wasn’t the worst.

The Daily Beast reported on Walker’s texts to his ten-year-old son that included lying to the child about the number of siblings he has:

The boy asked his father if he had any other brothers or sisters he did not know about, in addition to adult son Christian Walker and a daughter Walker had previously disclosed to the boy.

Walker, who had confirmed the half-brother to The Daily Beast three weeks previously, lied to his son. “You have the brother and sister I told you about. Love you,” he wrote.

Republicans in Georgia knew Herschel Walker was a train wreck but could not stop him from winning the nomination.

The GOP knows that their base will stick with Herschel Walker and ignore the red flags, but the problem is that the Republican candidate is likely hemorrhaging Independent and undecided voters.

In what should have been a close election, Walker’s chances of getting much crossover Democratic support have evaporated, and it is difficult to see many people outside of the GOP voting for him.

Herschel Walker’s campaign has been one of the most spectacular prolonged self-destructions in recent American electoral politics. He has likely cost Republicans any chance of winning the Senate majority.