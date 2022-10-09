Jim Jordan Has A Meltdown And Threatens The FBI Over Trump Investigation

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

On Sunday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) threatened the FBI with congressional hearings because they are investigating Trump.

Video of Jordan on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures:

Jim Jordan vows to investigate the FBI because they searched Trump's club and recovered stolen documents. pic.twitter.com/4V8nJxk5ao — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 9, 2022

Jordan said:

This is the FBI who raided the home of a former president, took the phone of a sitting member of Congress ninety-one days before an election…I think a key point to remember too, Maria. This is the FBI who’ve involved themselves in every single election for the last four cycles. This is a point Congressman Gaetz made in committee a few weeks ago. In 2016, they spied on President Trump’s campaign. In 2018, it was the Mueller investigation. In 2020, they suppressed information about the Hunter Biden laptop, and now in 2020 (sic) they’ve raided the home of a former president, taken the phone of a sitting member of Congress 91 days before an election, so when has the FBI not involved themselves in one of our elections?

That’s probably a key question, so that to me is the real concern. We’re going to do everything we can to hold these people accountable if we have the majority.

Rep. Jordan apparently had no problem interfering in the 2016 election with the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Jordan only seems to have issues with FBI investigations that involve Donald Trump.

For the record, none of what Jim Jordan claims that the FBI did to Republicans in previous election cycles was true. The Mueller investigation was overseen by the Trump Justice Department, not the FBI.

Rep. Jordan is trying to scare the FBI away from Trump, and his meltdown was evidence that Republicans plan on using their House majority, if they win one, to smear Joe Biden and try to protect Donald Trump.