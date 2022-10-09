SNL Destroys Dr. Oz In A Terrible Sign For Republicans

Facebook

SNL said that Dr. Oz looks like he is trying to lose as they commented on his puppy killing and being photographed with Hitler’s car.

Video of SNL:

Weekend Update’s Colin Jost said, “The midterms are only a month away, and is it just me, or are some candidates trying to lose?” Let’s start in Pennsylvania with Dr. Oz, seen here telling the audience how many minutes he’s lived in Pennsylvania… a review of scientific studies published by Dr. Oz found that his experiments killed over 300 dogs. But eventually, he got the recipe right.”

Later Jost returned to Oz, “Dr. Oz has refused to comment on the report that his research killed over 300 dogs, though it’s possible that he couldn’t hear the question over the wood chipper. But don’t worry. Dr. Oz won everybody back last night when he gave a speech in front of Hitler’s car. Worse, he then got into the car and backed over a dog.”

It is always a bad sign for any party before an election when Saturday Night Live skewers their candidates.

It was almost irresistible for SNL this week, as Herschel Walker set his campaign ablaze and then decided that honesty was definitely not going to be his policy. Not to be outdone, the news came out that Oz killed over 300 dogs and then decided to change the subject by being photographed with Hitler’s car.

Oz and Walker are two Senate candidates who were chosen by Donald Trump that are not only losing but embarrassing the Republican Party and the nation while spiraling toward defeat.