Trump Reduced To Holding Arizona Rally In The Middle Of A Dirt Field

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Trump’s venue decline took a new turn on Sunday when he held his Arizona rally in the middle of a dirt field.

Video:

Former President Donald Trump @POTUS45 is holding a rally here in Mesa. Secretary of State candidate @RealMarkFinchem is on stage right now @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/fJXgb9h34Y — Marissa Sarbak (@MarissaSarbak) October 9, 2022

Since he left office and his for-profit arena tour bombed, Donald Trump has been holding rallies at smaller venues. Just like the popular one-hit wonders of yesteryear, Trump has been holding his rallies at fairgrounds and fields.

The former president’s rally in Arizona took place in a dirt field, as the Trumpers baked in the sun while sitting in folding metal chairs. It was the height of luxury for Trump and his supporters.

Donald Trump has fallen a long way from playing at Alabama football stadiums in 2016. The fans that remain are true believers. It is difficult to estimate the crowd size from the video above because Trump rallies have a history of looking empty until Trump gets on stage.

Trump fans don’t like to sit and listen to the warm-up acts, and the video was shot before Trump began speaking.

The failed former president isn’t attracting the same size of crowd that he used to. Donald Trump has gone from arenas to fairgrounds to dirt fields, and he isn’t far from holding his rallies on street corners and large booths at Denny’s.