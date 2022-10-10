DOJ Is Now Talking To Trump’s Lawyer About False Document Certification

Facebook

The Justice Department is talking to Trump lawyer Christina Bobb about the false certification that she signed that all classified documents had been returned.

NBC News reported:

Christina Bobb, the attorney who signed a letter certifying that all sensitive records in former President Donald Trump’s possession had been returned to the government, spoke to federal investigators Friday and named two other Trump attorneys involved with the case, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The certification statement, signed June 3 by Bobb, indicated that Trump was in compliance with a May grand jury subpoena and no longer had possession of a host of documents with classification markings at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, according to the three sources who do not want to comment publicly because of the sensitive nature of the sprawling federal investigation.

Trump world is insisting that Bobb is not criminally liable because she signed the certification based on information provided to her by another Trump lawyer.

The situation is that whoever allowed Trump to put the lie into writing that all of the documents had been returned is likely in hot water. The odds are that Trump lied to his lawyers, and instead of confirming the information for themselves, someone on Trump’s legal team put the lie into writing. Bobb signed the document, but she had concerns and had the document revised twice, and now the DOJ is investigating who lied to them.

Trump’s lawyers need lawyers, as the government documents case is so rife with potential illegality that it may swallow up the Trump legal team.