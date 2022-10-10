Trump admits he took government documents at Arizona rally
Posted on by Jason Miciak

Trump Goes Off The Rails And Admits To Documents Crime

One of the most tedious things about following the dangerous Trump movement is keeping watch over rallies. One gets a sense of the drift of the movement, but it takes watching a lot of repetitive speeches. Not last night, though. Sunday’s Arizona rally spun off course very early, leaving the rest of the speech practically uncovered as the Democratic commentariat sorted out what just happened.

As said, it happened early in the speech. Trump admitted to the crime in front of thousands and on camera:

Its meaning was easily absorbed by one of America’s most experienced and elite prosecutors:

It may seem as though Trump has said such before. But no, not in those clear, unequivocal words, and his attorneys have sidestepped “possession” of the files the entire time, with one bad exception. Regardless, he said more.

After claiming the documents are his, he circles back to say some are planted:

It seemed as though that last night, Trump wanted to get out ahead of possible criminal charges by setting them out publicly. Remember, Trump believes that if he does it openly in front of the cameras, it is not a crime.

He made himself the victim without looking at what he’d said:

He continues to make absurd claims about the law.

But at that point, coverage of the actual rally all but stopped as people absorbed what just happened:

As you can see, this was not just another rally. Trump exhibited more fear, more insanity, and more desperation than at any point in his public life. The above is nothing more than a sample. It stopped the Left in its tracks on Twitter.

 

 

 