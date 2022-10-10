Trump Goes Off The Rails And Admits To Documents Crime

Facebook

One of the most tedious things about following the dangerous Trump movement is keeping watch over rallies. One gets a sense of the drift of the movement, but it takes watching a lot of repetitive speeches. Not last night, though. Sunday’s Arizona rally spun off course very early, leaving the rest of the speech practically uncovered as the Democratic commentariat sorted out what just happened.

As said, it happened early in the speech. Trump admitted to the crime in front of thousands and on camera:

Trump: I had a small number of boxes in storage… There is no crime. They should give me immediately back everything they have taken from me because it’s mine. pic.twitter.com/nSR2MjmAMk — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2022

Its meaning was easily absorbed by one of America’s most experienced and elite prosecutors:

This is what we call a summation exhibit.

Proof from the defendant’s own mouth. And on video. https://t.co/896a89GJdj — Andrew Weissmann 🌻 (@AWeissmann_) October 10, 2022

It may seem as though Trump has said such before. But no, not in those clear, unequivocal words, and his attorneys have sidestepped “possession” of the files the entire time, with one bad exception. Regardless, he said more.

After claiming the documents are his, he circles back to say some are planted:

Oh my god. He is utterly crazed tonight. He is making it so the DOJ has zero choice but to indict him. Spewing out dangerously insane nonsense and lies on a topic he shouldn’t be saying a word about. His lawyers must want to choke him—oh wait they are incompetent imbeciles. https://t.co/NWilh1nsiY — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) October 10, 2022

It seemed as though that last night, Trump wanted to get out ahead of possible criminal charges by setting them out publicly. Remember, Trump believes that if he does it openly in front of the cameras, it is not a crime.

He made himself the victim without looking at what he’d said:

Trump: Just look at how every other President has been treated when they left office. They’ve been treated beautifully. All they need to do is leave office.. pic.twitter.com/oypZ417OI6 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2022

He continues to make absurd claims about the law.

THE EXACT OPPOSITE IS LITERALLY TRUE. He must know he is 100% fucked in this case—the stuff they seized must be off the charts bad. https://t.co/HeKI8NToxd — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) October 10, 2022

But at that point, coverage of the actual rally all but stopped as people absorbed what just happened:

As I've long said, his pronouns are I/me/mine. https://t.co/6btF8XrB9h — George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) October 10, 2022

He admitted stealing documents and they cheered. https://t.co/oRZSo0zybC — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 10, 2022

There is more than ample evidence to indict Trump for crimes listed in the FBI search warrant. The question will come down to aggravating factors for Garland DOJ to consider. Outrageous, open defiance of the law — 👇like this 👇— must surely rank high among those factors. https://t.co/KXQgQlpJzc — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) October 10, 2022

I am so confused. My dad enjoyed a good Chinese meal and enjoyed the challenge of 7 10 split. What the heck is up with you? https://t.co/LT1jET2kor — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) October 10, 2022

BREAKING – At his Arizona rally today, Trump was totally unhinged, telling the FBI to give him back the Mar-a-Lago documents they took back, because "it's mine". Merrick Garland: Book him already!! — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 10, 2022

Trump has essentially confessed to stealing nuclear documents by accusing the FBI of planting nuclear documents. https://t.co/8jXx1L0Sh0 — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) October 10, 2022

As you can see, this was not just another rally. Trump exhibited more fear, more insanity, and more desperation than at any point in his public life. The above is nothing more than a sample. It stopped the Left in its tracks on Twitter.