The Biden Boom Is Causing A Rust Belt Manufacturing Resurgence

Thanks to Democrats and President Biden, Honda and LG are investing billions of dollars in new manufacturing projects in Ohio.

Honda is building a massive $4.2 billion electric vehicle plant forty miles from Columbus. The plant will create 2,200 manufacturing jobs in Ohio.

President Biden said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

It’s another win for America and another win for Ohio, with Honda and LG committing more than $5 billion toward electric vehicle battery manufacturing and factory retooling across the state. As I said at the groundbreaking of Intel’s Ohio factory last month: it’s time to bury the label ‘Rust Belt.’

Just as my CHIPS and Science Act is spurring record investments in communities across the country, my Inflation Reduction Act is driving a manufacturing boom for electric vehicles. This has been the backbone of my economic plan: America is leading the world again, rebuilding our supply chains, infrastructure, and manufacturing here at home.

The Ohio EV battery plant is just one of the electric vehicle plants being built in the United States due to the Biden and Democratic investment in infrastructure. There is also an EV plant being built in Tennessee.

The Biden economy has created 500,000 manufacturing jobs in the United States in the past 12 months.

Biden created nearly as many manufacturing jobs in his first year in office than Trump did in his full term, and President Biden’s second year is poised to be even better.

Republicans are running a campaign of gloom and doom about the economy, but the reality is that Biden is leading a jobs boom that is ending the Rust Belt cliche.