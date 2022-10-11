30 Billboards Go Up Across Pennsylvania Of Republicans Supporting Josh Shapiro

Facebook

Billboards are showing up all across Pennsylvania featuring Republican voters that will support Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro.

Via: The Pittsburgh Post Gazette:

The Republican Accountability PAC — a group that exists in a network of messengers and activist organizations that sprouted after Donald Trump’s victory in 2016 — is putting up more than 30 billboards on Tuesday as part of its overall $2 million spend in Pennsylvania hitting Republican Doug Mastriano.

The billboards feature the headshots of Republican voters, past and present, who say they’ll vote for Mr. Shapiro. There are six in the Pittsburgh area and numerous others in Philadelphia and Harrisburg. The PAC is spending $10 million in total to combat candidates it deems “anti-democratic” in several crucial swing states.

Shapiro’s Republican opponent Doug Mastriano openly admits that he needs to win the election to rig Pennsylvania for Trump in 2024. Dozens of Republican officials have crossed over and endorsed Shapiro.

Josh Shapiro has spent years growing his moderate political base, including Independents, some Republicans, and Democrats. The fact that Trump powered Mastriano to the Republican gubernatorial nomination was a gift for Shapiro that he has not wasted.

The Mastriano campaign is virtually invisible. It is broke, not drawing crowds, and heading for a double-digit defeat. Still, with the future of democracy at stake in Pennsylvania, nothing is being taken for granted, which is why the Republican Accountability Project is giving Pennsylvania Republicans a nudge to vote for Josh Shapiro.