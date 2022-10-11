Karine Jean-Pierre Powerfully Explains The Difference Between Democrats And Racist MAGA Republicans

Facebook

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the difference between Democrats and MAGA Republicans is that Democrats hold racists accountable and MAGA Republicans celebrate them.

Video:

Jean-Pierre said at the White House Daily Briefing:

Here is the difference between Democrats and MAGA Republicans. When a Democrat says something’s racist or antiSemitic, we would, we hold them, we hold Democrats accountable when a MAGA Republican says something racist or antisemitic, they are embraced by cheering crowds.

They become celebrated and sought after four endorsements. Senator Tuberville, let’s not forget this just happened, saying black people commit crimes. Doug Mastriano attacking his opponent and Pennsylvania for sending his children to a Jewish day school. The president used to say, I will quote the president, “Hate never goes away. It only hides. Lately, it is just one of the open — it is just out in the open at these extreme MAGA rallies.”

The shorter version of this answer is that Democrats reject racists, while Republicans hold them up as heroes.

Racism has gone from a dark corner of the Republican Party to its primary feature over the last few decades. The rise of Barack Obama and the 2008 campaign transitioned racism into an open Republican political tool. Donald Trump made racism a principle of the Republican Party.

There is no comparison between how Republicans and Democrats handle racism in their ranks. Republicans elevate racists, while Democrats show them the door.