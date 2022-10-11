Eric Swalwell Has The Perfect Response To Tulsi Gabbard Leaving The Democratic Party

Facebook

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard announced that she was leaving the Democratic Party, and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was not sad to see her go.

Gabbard said in a statement:

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party – which is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness. The Democrats of today divide us by racializing every issue, stoking anti-white racism, and are actively working to undermine our God-given freedoms enshrined in our Constitution.

The Democrats of today are hostile to people of faith and spirituality. They demonize the police and protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans. The Democrats of today believe in open borders and weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents. Above all else, the Democrats of today are dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.

Rep. Eric Swalwell responded:

Talk about a case of addition by subtraction … https://t.co/16Cz0pY6Lb — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) October 11, 2022

Gabbard has been Putin’s person in the Democratic Party for years, and her statement reads like it was written by the Russian dictator himself.

Democrats are happy to see Gabbard go, but she probably isn’t going to have much value to Fox News anymore, where she has been a regular of Tucker Carlson’s to give the Putin position on everything while being touted as a Democrat.

The Democratic Party is much better off without Tulsi Gabbard soiling its name.

Putin’s allies are hyping up the threat of nuclear war because Russia is losing the war in Ukraine and trying to scare the US away from supporting the Ukrainians.

President Biden was right. The nuclear threat is real, but it isn’t the Democratic Party pushing the threat of nuclear war. It’s Vladimir Putin.