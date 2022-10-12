Biden Unloads And Speaks The Truth About The Illegitimate SCOTUS Majority

Facebook

President Biden spoke his mind when he called the conservative Supreme Court majority more an advocacy group than an even-handed court.

Biden said during a virtual fundraiser, “I view this off-year election as one of the most important elections that I’ve been engaged in because a lot can change because the institutions have changed. The Supreme Court is more an advocacy group these days than it is an even-handed court.”

The midterm election for control of the Senate is critical because the next oldest justices on the current court are in the conservative majority, so if there is a vacancy before the 2024 election, it is likely to come from the conservative side.

The memory of then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocking the nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court should be fresh in the minds of all.

The President was correct. The only way to counter the Supreme Court majority is with Democrats in control of Congress. A Democratic House and Senate can codify Roe and make reproductive rights available to all again. A Democratic Congress with a filibuster-busting majority can protect voting rights and get dark money out of US elections.

The nation is facing an out-of-control conservative Supreme Court majority that is legislating its partisan agenda from the bench. The good news is that your vote can neutralize them and set the stage for their replacements who are more in step with America.