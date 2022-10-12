Democrats Make History As For The First Time Social Security Checks Will Increase As Medicare Premiums Decrease

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Democrats have delivered as for the first time in history Social Security checks will increase and Medicare premiums will decrease.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Tomorrow, seniors and other Americans on Social Security are will learn precisely how much their monthly checks will increase – but experts forecast it will be $140 per month, on average, starting in January. For the first time in over a decade, seniors’ Medicare premiums will decrease even as their Social Security checks increase.

This means that seniors will have a chance to get ahead of inflation due to the rare combination of rising benefits and falling premiums. We will put more money in their pockets and provide them with a little extra breathing room.



MAGA Republicans in Congress continue to threaten Social Security and Medicare – proposing to put them on the chopping block every five years, threatening benefits, and to change eligibility. If Republicans in Congress have their way, seniors will pay more for prescription drugs and their Social Security benefits will never be secure. The President has a different approach – one that continues the progress we’ve made and saves seniors money.

Republicans have made it clear that they intend to raise prescription drug prices for seniors and eliminate Social Security and Medicare. Democrats are making history and delivering for the American people, and if voters want to keep these positive changes, they need to ensure that the Democratic Party maintains control of Congress.