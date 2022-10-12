Powerful Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel Editorial Board: ‘Send Election Denier Ron Johnson Packing’

Facebook

Perhaps no senator has been more in Trump’s pocket and flirted with propaganda on behalf of Russia than Ron Johnson. Oddly, a state that, until perhaps eight years ago under the dangerous Scott Walker leadership, was renowned for its common sense and enlightened public school and university system has fallen so far, so fast, down the MAGA hole, even though Joe Biden narrowly won the state in 2020. Now Ron Johnson faces the voters again in the mid-terms. It is a close race, though leaning right. But the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel recommends that voters give Johnson the boot.

He’s an election falsifier who recklessly promoted lies about the 2020 presidential race long after it was clear Donald Trump lost.

He’s a science fabulist who suggested, without evidence, that the COVID-19 vaccines could make the pandemic worse and who repeatedly touted unproven remedies for the disease — from Ivermectin to mouthwash.

He’s tried to rewrite the sordid history of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, claiming the attackers were “people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law.”

For years, Ron Johnson has demonstrated that he should be retired to his family’s seaside Florida home — and not representing Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate. Voters should send him packing this November.

Though it was fantastic to set out each failure, they could have simply said that no one so obviously in Trump’s pocket as a Russophile should serve another dangerous term in the U.S. Senate. Of course, editorials are only as strong as the underlying rationale, and that’s a good one. The recommendation was likely expected, given the more enlightened Editorial Board in Wisconsin’s biggest city, but it could persuade .5-1.0% of Independents, which was all Biden needed to take the state.

Every little thing helps in a close race.