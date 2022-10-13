The 1/6 Committee Has Evidence That Trump Obstructed Justice

Facebook

1/6 Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney said that the committee has evidence that Trump obstructed justice.

Video of Cheney:

Liz Cheney says the 1/6 Committee has evidence of obstruction of justice. pic.twitter.com/82q2ceiM0P — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 13, 2022

Rep. Cheney (R-WY) said, ” As the chairman mentioned, we received new and voluminous documentation. We received witness testimony including about efforts to obstruct our investigation and conceal key facts. According to public reporting, the Department of Justice has been actively pursuing issues identified in our prior hearings. Our committee may ultimately decide to make a slate of criminal referrals. ”

Toss another log onto the burning fire that is the Trump legal problems. Trump is already facing a Department of Justice probe related to the fake elector scheme, a broader investigation into his campaign’s activities to overturn the election, and an investigation for violating Georgia election laws.

Now, the 1/6 Committee has evidence that Trump tried to obstruct the committee’s investigation. A criminal referral of Trump for obstruction of justice by the Committee seems likely.