The Supreme Court Tells Trump To Go Pound Sand With One Sentence Refusal To Hear Classified Docs Case

The Supreme Court rejected Trump’s request for their intervention in the classified documents with a one-sentence statement.

The Court wrote:

NEW: The Supreme Court has denied Trump's request to vacate the 11th circuit's stay of Judge Aileen Cannon's order requiring DOJ to turn over classified material from Mar-a-Lago to Special Master Raymond Dearie for his review. pic.twitter.com/WuCtBskGEP — Daniel Barnes (@dnlbrns) October 13, 2022

The Supreme Court appears to have no interest in getting involved in the Trump mishandling of government documents because there is no question of unsettled law.

The conservative majority on the Supreme Court has not done Trump’s bidding because they have a very narrow view of executive power. Trump’s idea that a president or ex-president can do anything that they want and hold unlimited power is a theory that the Court does not agree with.

Donald Trump still thinks that “his judges” will bail him out of any trouble that he gets into.

The Supreme Court has rejected Trump, which means that he has nowhere else to go on this issue.

Trump went to court and lost again.