Trump Has A Complete Meltdown And Starts Making Excuses For Why He Can’t Testify Before 1/6 Committee

Trump responded to the 1/6 Committee subpoenaing him for his documents and testimony with a meltdown full of excuses for why he can’t.

In multiple social media posts, Trump said:

Why didn’t the Unselect Committee ask me to testify months ago? Why did they wait until the very end, the final moments of their last meeting? Because the Committee is a total “BUST” that has only served to further divide our Country which, by the way, is doing very badly – A laughing stock all over the World?

The Unselect Committee knowingly failed to examine the massive voter fraud which took place during the 2020 Presidential Election – The reason for what took place on January 6th.

Why didn’t Crazy Nancy Pelosi call out the “troops” before January 6th, which I strongly recommended that she do. It was her responsibility, but she “didn’t like the look.” Crazy Nancy failed the American People!

Nancy Pelosi couldn’t call in the troops because only the president can do that, and even though she may have been acting like the president on 1/6, the actual president was Donald Trump.

The 1/6 Committee waited until the end of their presentation to subpoena Trump because they wanted to make their case, then give him a turn to present his side of the story. The Committee was being fair to Trump, but if they would have asked him to testify six months ago, he would have made up some kind of excuse not to do it.

It is interesting that Trump claims “voter fraud” caused 1/6 when he was the person who was spreading the false claims of voter fraud, so the former president’s statement reads more like an admission of guilt than a defense.

The 1/6 Committee called Trump’s bluff and now he is testing out various excuses to avoid testifying. As soon as the subpoena is issued Donald Trump will start his delay tactics by filing a lawsuit.

In the meantime, expect the meltdown to continue.