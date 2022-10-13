Watch Live: The 1/6 Committee Holds Its Final Investigative Hearing

The 1/6 Committee will be holding its final investigative hearing where new evidence will be presented. You can watch it live here.
The hearing:
There will be no witnesses at the hearing. The members of the committee will take center stage and present new documentary footage of the events on 1/6 and information.
The Committee could hold one final hearing before the end of the year that will summarize the findings in its report.
