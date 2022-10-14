Trump Responds To 1/6 Committee Subpoena With Deranged 14-Page Letter

Facebook

Trump won’t commit to a decision as to whether to respond to the subpoena and testify freely or not. But he did manage to pen a 14-page “memo” dated October 13th, and it is as unhinged as one might expect from a man who is cornered on any number of fronts.

From Pix 11 New York, we may have reached peak Trump:

Former President Donald Trump on Friday skirted the question of whether he would testify under subpoena in a 14-page response to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, instead doubling down on his disproven claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Trump posted a letter to committee chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) one day after the panel voted unanimously to subpoena him for testimony about his role in the events of Jan. 6, when supporters of the former president stormed the Capitol to halt the certification of the 2020 election results.

And from the Memo itself, just to give everyone a slice of the crazed wailing:

“This memo is being written to express our anger, disappointment, and complaint that with all of the hundreds of millions of dollars spent on what many consider to be a Charade and Witch Hunt, and despite strong and powerful requests, you have not spent even a short moment on examining the massive Election Fraud that took place during the 2020 Presidential Election, and have targeted only those who were, as concerned American Citizens, protesting the Fraud itself,”

Actually, the Committee thoroughly examined claims of fraud and found them to be without any merit at all. They interviewed Bill Barr, Brad Raffensperger, and many others who noted that there was no fraud. The Committee also noted that Trump had a chance to prove fraud in 62 separate lawsuits, and none had any merit.

Trump must believe that any investigation into the “fraudulent election” that fails to find fraud is not an investigation. The Committee also produced evidence that makes clear that Trump always planned on asserting fraud if he lost. He continues apace, using 14 pages of space.

Additionally, the document includes numerous photos meant to demonstrate the crowd size at his Jan. 6 rally. Trump has, for the last six months at least, focused on the unfairness demonstrated in the failure to report that his crowd was so “big.” This, again, is just so “on brand.” Trump surely wants to brag about the number of people at the protest while also offering up crowd size alone as “proof” that his claims are true. If his claims weren’t true, why would so many people have come? Forget for a second that many rioters said that Trump ordered them. Trump had “big rallies” and “big crowds,” he must be right! Typical.

Trump also goes down the well-worn path in a state-by-state breakdown renewing baseless claims of election fraud in five states.

What Trump doesn’t do is address whether he’ll freely appear after being subpoenaed. Earlier today, Trump floated the idea of appearing to testify if it was live. But the long memo doesn’t address one of the few relevant topics.

This helps Democrats. Any time Trump is at the top of the news cycle, it reminds voters that they’re tired of him and tired of the MAGAs’ influence on our politics. Independents in swing states don’t like any of this.