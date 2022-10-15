Herschel Walker Nonsensically Denounces Government Healthcare While Claiming He Wants People To Have Government Healthcare

Facebook

Herschel Walker claimed in the same sentence that he was opposed to government healthcare, but he also wanted people to have the same healthcare as US Senators, which is government healthcare.

Video:

Herschel Walker says Americans should get off government healthcare, and get the plans US Senators have. Note: US Senators have government healthcare. pic.twitter.com/Bs2H8YN6xj — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 15, 2022

Walker said, “What Sen. Warnock wants if you to depend on the government. What I want to do is get off the government healthcare and go to the healthcare that he’s got, which is better healthcare.”

Senators like Raphael Warnock have government healthcare.

Herschel Walker’s answers were all similar to his position on healthcare. They were the broken half thoughts of what appears to be a fractured mind that contradicted itself, constantly covered with a varnish of Fox News and Republican talking points.

Walker made no sense, and if voters were rational actors, they would immediately reject him and vote for Sen. Warnock.

Voters aren’t rational actors, and in the current era of extreme partisanship, Herschel Walker could have said anything, and Republicans would stick with him.

It is discouraging to see some in the media grading the debate on the Donald Trump curve because Walker’s performance was just like Trump’s in 2016 and 2020.

Walker was blustering and rolling over the rules and moderators, but his answers were mostly garbled gibberish, and the positions he did clearly take were some of the most extreme of any candidate in the midterm election.

Herschel Walker hates dependency on the government, but his agenda is big brother government to the maximum. Walker could state nothing positive that he would do for the people of Georgia but claims that he wants to represent them.

The odds are that Walker will lose, but the fact that the election will be so close, even with a candidate as unfit as Herscher Walker, is a troubling omen for the country.