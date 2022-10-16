Trump Launches Anti-Semitic Attack On Jews For Not Sending Him Money

Facebook

Donald Trump claimed that Jews were ungrateful to him and that evangelicals were much more “appreciative” of what he has done for them.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S. Those living in Israel, though, are a different story – Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!

There are only two forms of appreciation that Trump understands. Trump wants either fawning praise or money. Evangelicals are some of Trump’s most dedicated donors, and it is predictable that Trump is complaining about Jewish people as he faces financial ruin.

Donald Trump has shown time and again that he is an anti-Semite.

It is especially dangerous that such language and smears are coming from the leader of the Republican Party, or as his son Eric Trump calls it, the Trump party.

Ant-Semitism, all the while proclaiming to love Israel, is the standard policy of the Trump party. Donald Trump wants to be worshipped, just as white right-wing evangelicals appear to do, and he also wants to be paid, as politics is his only source of income, so if Jewish people don’t show their “appreciation,” they will face of Trump’s barrage of bigotry.