Rumors of CNN Firing Jim Acosta Appear to Be False

Very few journalists have been as consequential in the post-Trump period as Jim Acosta, who seemed to take on a personal mission in calling out Fact-Free Fox programming. Acosta once even called Tucker Carlson the “Employee of the Month” in the “Bullsh*t Factory.” Acosta wasn’t trying to be sensationalist; he was trying to make a point. Facts matter and Right-Wing media isn’t telling the truth. But pointing out the truth can seem partisan nowadays, and with new CNN boss Chris Licht attempting to make the network “less partisan,” Acosta seemed set for the chopping block, and the rumors flew. But these rumors of Acosta’s demise are, apparently, “bullish*t.”

From Mediaite:

“Absolute bullsh*t,” a source close to CNN leadership told Mediaite about the rumors, saying that Licht himself had made it clear Acosta was safe and there were zero plans to kick him to the curb.

Another source within CNN separately confirmed to Mediaite that Licht is voicing his personal support for Acosta, who hosts CNN Newsroom on the weekend, in a clear and direct way.

Well, that certainly cuts against the grain of prior assumptions and what is a well-established fact as to Licht’s agenda. But then again, Acosta is holding down a weekend spot with tenacity. Meanwhile, the changes appear to be coming during the weekdays:

When asked about recent shuffles to the CNN schedule like Jake Tapper moving to a prime time slot through the midterm elections and Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlin Collins launching a new morning program, the original source said that nothing had been decided about possibly changing Acosta’s schedule, but it wasn’t really on the radar to move him to a weekday spot, pointing out that Acosta had been getting strong ratings for his weekend show, even winning the timeslot on a regular basis.

It is very odd that after successfully inserting Brianna Keilar in the morning spot she deserved, CNN is looking for wholesale changes to the morning with talents from other timeslots.

But most importantly, Jim Acosta has done yeoman’s work doing probing interviews on the weekends that become newsworthy themselves. Especially in a timeslot in which most Americans are consumed with football, it is good to hear that Acosta will still be calling bullsh*t on weekends and that rumors of his demise may as well come from Fox, given that they are “bullsh*t.”