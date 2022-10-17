Trump Sabotages The GOP After Colorado Senate Nominee Refuses To Support Him In 2024

Facebook

Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea said that he would not support Trump in 2024, so Trump trashed him and harmed the Republican Party.

O’Dea’s great sin was not promising to support Donald Trump in 2024:

The failed former president responded on his teetering social media platform:

There’s this RINO character in the Great State of Colorado, Joe O’Dea, that is running against the incumbent Democrat for the United States Senate, who is having a good old time saying that he wants to “distance” himself from President Trump, and other slightly nasty things. He should look at the Economy, Inflation, Energy Independence, defeating ISIS, the Strongest EVER Border, Great Trade Deals, & much more, before he speaks. MAGA doesn’t Vote for stupid people with big mouths. Good luck Joe!

O’Dea responded:

COLORADO. "Pres Trump is entitled to his opinion but I'm my own man and I'll call it like I see it. Another Biden-Trump election will tear this country apart. DeSantis, Scott, Pompeo or Haley would be better choices" – US Sen nom Joe O'Dea (R), responding to Trump's attack on him — Politics1.com 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@Politics1com) October 17, 2022

O’Dea was unlikely to beat Sen. Michael Bennett even before Trump went haywire and blew up any chance that Republicans had of winning of the Senate race in Colorado.

The lesson is that Donald Trump does not care about the Republican Party or the midterm election. Trump will trash members of his own party at any time if they refuse to worship him as their political one and only.

O’Dea knows that a Trump Republican can’t win in Colorado, but Donald Trump doesn’t care if Republicans win back the Senate majority. In fact, Trump would probably like to see Democrats keep the Senate because it will keep his sworn enemy Mitch McConnell out of power.

Trump would rather see the Republican Party lose the midterm and still worship him than win and leave him behind.