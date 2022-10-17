Stakes Grow In The Midterm As Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Kevin McCarty Will Give Her A Lot Of Power

Facebook

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that Kevin McCarthy is planning on giving her a lot of power if Republicans win the House.

The New York Times reported:

In Greene’s view, a Speaker McCarthy would have little choice but to adopt Greene’s “a lot more aggressive” approach toward punishing Biden and his fellow Democrats for what she sees as their policy derelictions and for conducting a “witch hunt” against former President Trump. “I think that to be the best speaker of the House and to please the base, he’s going to give me a lot of power and a lot of leeway,” she predicted in a flat, unemotional voice. “And if he doesn’t, they’re going to be very unhappy about it. I think that’s the best way to read that. And that’s not in any way a threat at all. I just think that’s reality.”

Greene is probably not wrong. McCarthy needs the help of the MAGA extremists like Greene if he expects to become or stay Speaker. McCarthy is going to have to give Greene, Jim Jordan, and Matt Gaetz among others, the ability to do whatever they want.

McCarthy saw what happened to John Boehner and Paul Ryan when they tried to keep the right-wing radicals in check. Kevin McCarthy has shown none of the backbone that Boehner and Ryan had when they tried to lead the House Republican caucus.

Republicans have been telling the American people exactly what they intend to do if they win the majority.

A vote for any Republican House candidate is a vote to give Marjorie Taylor Greene control of the House.