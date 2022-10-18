Biden Warns Republicans They’re About To Find Out About The Power Of Women

Facebook

President Biden said that the conservative Supreme Court majority and extremist Republicans are about to find out about the political power of women.

Video of President Biden:

The President said, “The Dobbs decision, the court practically dares women to go ahead, lead, be heard. One of the most extraordinary parts of that decision, in my view, was when the majority wrote, ‘women are not without electoral or political power.’ Let me tell you something. The court and extreme Republicans have spent decades trying to overturn Roe. They’re about to find out.”

Biden later added, “The only way sure to stop these extremist laws that are putting in jeopardy women’s health and rights is for Congress to pass a law, and I’ve said before the court got Roe right nearly 50 years ago and I believe the Congress should codify Roe, once and for all.”

Biden said that if more Democrats are elected to the House and Senate, “If we do that, here’s the promise I make to you and the American people: The first bill I will send to the Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade. And when Congress passes it, I’ll sign it in January, 50 years after Roe was first decided the law of the land”, and together we’ll restore the right to choose to every woman in the land.”

Speaker Pelosi shot down Andrea Mitchell’s Republican talking points about the midterm when Mitchell tried to claim that voters are more interested in the economy and crime than choice.

Biden is right. Republicans are about to find out about the political power of women, who are a majority of the country, and when they flex their political muscle, the impact is felt by the entire nation.

Polling has consistently underestimated the turnout among women in special elections. If this trend continues on election day, the president will be proven correct and Democrats could keep one or both of their majorities in Congress.