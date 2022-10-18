Fox News Admits Durham’s Investigation Is Imploding After Acquittal of Key FBI Defendant

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Today, a jury acquitted the FBI’s Russian analyst Igor Danchenko on four counts of making false statements to federal agents. He had been involved in investigating the Steele Dossier. As a result, Fox’s Neil Cavuto spoke some hard truths to the hardened Fox viewers. The Durham investigation, one that went on far longer than the Mueller investigation, has essentially failed to deliver any sort of coordinated plot or plan. Instead, it examined a massive investigation in which, inevitably, a few mistakes were made, and those mistakes got elevated to criminal charges when the Special Prosecutor was expected to prosecute something and didn’t have anything else. But it just didn’t work well for Durham.

From Cavuto, talking to a Fox reporter:

You just have to wonder whether this could be Durham’s swan song. This was something — you know, there was great expectation here. And it’s just fizzled.

Hang on. There were no “great expectations” on the Left. Democrats and independents never believed that there was some organized plot against Trump. We trust that the FBI, more often than not, is simply doing its job as well as it can. It is understood that the MAGAs had “great expectations” because, in their eyes, the Deep State spends every hour of every day conspiring how to “get Trump.”

“Not that Durham’s imploding, I don’t want to imply that, but that this whole case might be imploding,”

Yes. That often happens when there is no actual underlying conspiracy. But there is one thing everyone understands. When a “special prosecutor” is appointed, they are damn well going to prosecute someone.

Amazing that Mueller secured all those convictions, most or all pardoned by Donald Trump, and Durham… he fizzled, against great expectations.