Peter Doocy Tried To Set A Fox News Trap, But President Biden Blew It Up

Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked President Biden a leading question, but the President was more than ready for the conservative media trap.

Video:

Doocy: What’s your top domestic issue? Inflation or abortion?

Biden: All important. Unlike you, there’s no one thing. There’s multiple issues and they’re all important. pic.twitter.com/Fvh8fhWiqT — Acyn (@Acyn) October 19, 2022

Doocy asked Biden what was his top domestic issue?

The President answered, “All important. Unlike you, there’s no one thing. It crosses the board. Domestic, ask me about foreign policy too. There’s multiple, multiple, multiple issues, and we ought to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time too.”

Fox News was hoping the Doocy would get Biden to say something other inflation as the most important issue, so that they can help Republicans by claiming that the President doesn’t care about inflation. If Biden would have said inflation, Fox and the GOP would have used his answer to paint him as a failure on the issue.

President Biden answered honestly and in the way that a competent president should. Every issue is important. All issues matter. Inflation matters. Gas prices matter. Abortion matters. A President Of The United States should care about all of the issues, and Biden was correct in that a president should be able to handle multiple issues at the same time.

Another Fox News attempt at gotcha propaganda was shot down by a president who appears to be ten steps ahead of Fox’s nepotism hire cub White House reporter.