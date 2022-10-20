A GOP Preview: Conservatives In Chaos As Liz Truss Resigns As UK Prime Minister

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss tried to cut taxes for the wealthy and corporations in the current economy and plunged her party into chaos that resulted in her resignation.

Truss said during her resignation speech:

I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent and our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth.

I was elected by the Conservative Party with a mandate to change this. We delivered on energy bills and on cutting National Insurance. And we set out a vision for a low tax high growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.

I recognise, though, given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty The King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

House And Senate Republicans Are Planning To Follow Truss And Cut Taxes For The Wealthy And Corporations

What Truss did in was a massive plan to cut taxes for the wealthy and corporations in the UK that would have sent the economy spiraling further downward.

In the United States, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are plotting to hold the economy hostage if their party wins back control of the House and Senate to ransom President Biden into making the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations permanent.

Economists agree that cutting taxes for the wealthy and corporations at this time would raise inflation and send the US economy into a recession.

Truss’s spectacular failure as Prime Minister is a lesson for House and Senate Republicans. Cutting taxes for the wealthy and corporations at this time is a bad idea that will only be rejected by the country and lead to Republican defeat.