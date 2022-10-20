Biden Isn’t Taking It As He Tells Reporter Who Repeats GOP Talking Point To Get Educated

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

President Biden isn’t taking any more corporate media Republican talking points disguised as questions BS as he told a reporter to get educated when asked about abortion restrictions.

Video of Biden:

Biden smacks down leading questions. First, he was asked why so few Democrats are campaigning with him, and he pointed out there have been 15 so far, then when he was asked about restrictions on abortions, he pointed to Roe v. Wade and said, "Read it, man. You'll get educated." pic.twitter.com/g6fyiTELA7 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 20, 2022

Transcript via the White House Press Pool:

Q: John Fetterman is going to appear with you today in Pennsylvania. There haven’t been that many candidates campaigning with you. Why are more cand…

Biden: There have been 15. Count. Count.

Q: Okay, are there going to be even more?

Biden: Yeah.

Q: Should there be any restrictions on abortion at all?

Biden: Yes. … There should be.

Q: What should they be?

Biden: It’s Roe v. Wade. Read it, man. You’ll get educated.

This is the second time in two days that Biden has taken questions from reporters and not put up with questions that are based on Republican talking points. On Wednesday, Peter Doocy tried to get Biden to say that abortion was a more important issue than inflation. On Thursday, Biden was asked about restrictions on abortion because Republicans are campaigning on the lie that Democrats favor abortion at any time with no restrictions.

President Biden was right. He has promised that if it is sent to his desk, he will sign the codification of Roe. He is not going to sign some fantasy law that Republicans have dreamed up that will make any time abortion at will the law of the land in all 50 states.

Joe Biden isn’t taking any more nonsense from lazy mainstream media reporters who push Republican talking points in their questions.

Biden is challenging the premise of questions, which means that a press corps that longs for Trump may have to work harder at their jobs.