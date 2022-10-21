Lindsey Graham Begs Clarence Thomas to Save Him From Georgia Criminal Probe

Facebook

On Friday, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) asked Clarence Thomas to help him out after a lower court ordered him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia, investigating Donald Trump and other Republicans’ possible illegal interference with the 2020 election.

Graham’s attorney, former White House counsel Don McGahn, sent Thomas a 33 page application asking for an emergency stay.

Thomas takes emergency requests regarding the 11th Circuit. The South Carolina Republican has every reason to hope Thomas, whose wife Ginny Thomas was a part of Trump’s attempt to steal the election from the voters, will assist him in his attempt to dodge the law. Thomas’ wife Ginni recently repeated the false Trump claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him during testimony to the January 6th Committee on September 29, 2022.

The conservative-activist Supreme Court has been deeply harmed by Justice Thomas and his wife’s actions and activism on behalf of various conservative causes, including Ginni’s alleged participation in the plot to steal the election and Thomas’ refusal to recuse on matters in which his wife appears to be deeply involved.

Just yesterday, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Graham’s defense that the two phone calls he made which appeared to be election interference for Trump was “protected congressional speech” and ordered him to testify in the Georgia criminal investigation of Trump, because “As the court determined, there is significant dispute about whether his phone calls with Georgia election officials were legislative investigations at all.”

As we pointed out in these pages yesterday, “Sen. Graham is a senator in the minority power with no power to direct or lead a committee that would investigate the 2020 election, his claim of legislatively protected speech was always flimsy at best.”

Additionally, according to the Georgia Republican Secretary of State, Graham called to ask him if he had the power to toss out ballots based on the state’s signature matching requirement.

Will Clarence Thomas lower himself even further to help a member of his wife’s criminally-minded election theft mob? It remains to be seen, but no matter what, it’s been a bad week for Trump’s election theft mob.