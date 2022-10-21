The DOJ And Merrick Garland May Have Broken Donald Trump

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

After the story about Trump stealing classified secrets about China broke, Trump became incoherent on his social media platform.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

The FBI and the Department of “Justice,” which paid a man $200,000 to spy on me, and offered a $1 million “bounty” to try and prove a totally made up and fake “dossier” about me (they went down in flames!), are now leaking nonstop on the Document Hoax to the Fake News.

Who could ever trust corrupt, weaponized agencies, and that includes NARA, who disrespects our Constitution and Bill of Rights, to keep and safeguard any records, especially since they’ve lost millions and millions of pages of information from previous Presidents. Also, who knows what NARA and the FBI plant into documents, or subtract from documents—we will never know, will we?

Trump is incoherently throwing conspiracy theories together in the hope that something will stick. Although the idea of the National Archives disrespecting the Constitution and the Bill of Rights coming from a guy who has likely never read either document is pretty hilarious.

Trump’s social media posts have always been useful for determining what he is most worried about. The fact that the DOJ has a criminal grand jury going that is investigating his mishandling of government documents clearly has Trump rattled.

The failed former president never denied the report that the documents that he stole are related to China and Iran. Instead, he tried to link documents case back to the Russia scandal.

Trump reminding people of his behavior toward Putin and Russia isn’t such a hot idea either,

Through their willingness to hold him accountable, Attorney General Garland and the DOJ appear to have broken Trump.