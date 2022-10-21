Trump Stole US Classified Secrets On China And Iran

Facebook

The classified documents that Trump stole contained secrets about Iran and China which poses multiple national security risks.

The Washington Post reported:

Some of the classified documents recovered by the FBI from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and private club included compassionate intelligence regarding Iran and China, according to people familiar with the matter. If shared with others, the people said, such information could expose intelligence-gathering methods that the United States wants to keep hidden from the world.

At least one of the documents seized by the FBI describes Iran’s missile program, according to these people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe an ongoing investigation. Other documents described highly sensitive intelligence work aimed at China, they said.

The idea that Trump had these highly sensitive classified secrets about American adversaries and was waving them around Mar-a-Lago while showing them to guests explains why the DOJ acted with such urgency to both get the documents back and potentially prosecute Trump.

Trump has already been nailed for taking illegal contributions from China, and given that the former president believes that the documents are his, it is reasonable to question whether he planned to sell or trade US secrets.

There could be reasons beyond national security for the Justice Department’s grand jury investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents.

The situation is already dangerous enough to merit potential criminal charges, but given which nations Trump chose to steal US secrets about, there could be a more ominous reason for his behavior.