Bernie Sanders Says What Corporate Media Doesn’t Want To Hear: Corporations Are Ripping People Off With Inflation

The corporate media doesn’t want to talk about it, but Sen. Bernie Sanders called out corporations for using inflation to rip off the American people.

Video:

Sen. Sanders said on CNN’s State Of The Union:

What I think, Jake, is at a time when working families are struggling, having a hard time filling up their gas tanks or paying for food, paying for prescription drugs, we are living in a nation today where the richest people are doing phenomenally well and one of the reasons for inflation is the incredible level of corporate greed.

Check out the profits of the oil companies. The drug companies. The food companies. They are sky high profits and they’re ripping off the American people and there are studies that estimate that 50% of inflation has to do with corporate greed.

So I think what the Democrats have to say is we are going to stand with working people. We’re prepared to take on the drug companies. We’re prepared to take on the insurance companies and create an economy that works for all of us. Is the abortion issue important? Yes. But we have also got to focus on the struggles of working people to put food on their table.

The study that Sen. Sanders is referring to suggests that 54% of all inflationary price increases are caused by corporations needlessly jacking up prices to increase profits.

The Democrats are taking on corporate interests like gun manufacturers, the oil industry, and drug companies, as Republicans are promising to lower taxes on corporations and give them more of our money if they get control of any part of Congress.

Democrats seem to have found their message on the economy, and it is the last thing that our corporate-controlled media wants the American people to hear.