Clarence Thomas Just Corruptly Saved Lindsey Graham From Testifying In Georgia

Justice Clarence Thomas intervened on his own and temporarily blocked an order requiring Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify in Georgia criminal case.

CNN reported:

Thomas acted alone because he has jurisdiction of the lower court that issued the original order.

Thomas’ move is an administrative stay that was most likely issued Monday to give the Supreme Court justices more time to consider the dispute.

If the Supreme Court is legitimately considering whether Lindsey Graham’s efforts to overturn an election for Donald Trump fall under protected speech because participating in a coup is part of his congressional duties as a senator, then the Supreme Court will be legitimizing election losers to attempt to overthrow governments.

Lindsey Graham was not acting in a senatorial capacity when he asked Georgia election officials to use the state’s signature verification laws as a pretext to throw out legitimate votes for President Biden in 2020.

There is no guarantee that the Supreme Court will take the case, but even granting the freeze means that Thomas has put the court on dangerous ground.