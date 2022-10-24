Here’s What Democrats Can Do in Closing Arguments

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

This midterm looks so close that it’s going to come down to which party turns out the vote and gets their votes counted.

That means closing arguments are more important than ever. While candidates need to make closing arguments specific to their area, the party and those supporting democracy need to blast the airwaves and internet with ads making closing arguments before it’s too late.

As I said years ago, the issue is national security. Trump’s theft of top secret classified documents and his sharing of the documents with guests at Mar-a-Lago is an ongoing and catastrophic attack on our national security. If Republicans take control of Congress, they still stop investigating and we won’t know who, if anyone, has seen other nation’s nuclear secrets.

Do you trust Donald Trump with our national security? Because that’s what it means to give Republicans control of Congress.

Trump breached our national security while he was president several times that we know of. There is no reason to think the man who instigated a domestic terrorist attack on his own country has become less selfish since losing the most secure election in history.

Democrats should be hammering the message that Republicans aren’t protecting our country and are instead palling around with hostile foreign leaders from Saudi Arabia and Russia, who are price gouging the American public at the pump because they are aligned with the Republican Party. To what end? Neither country is pro-democracy.

Indeed, the United States is facing the greatest danger it’s faced since the 1850s, and it’s coming from the Republican Party leaders.

Democrats should run ads with real crime data showing Trump-voting states had murder rates 40% more than Biden-voting states

and Republican-led areas more dangerous and “defunding the police” never actually happened. Many police are *more* funded than they were before Biden took office.

Why are Republicans lying to you and trying to scare you?

Democrats should have an image reinforcing that Republicans beat police with our flag. Republicans are running on crime because they are the experts at crime. Their party leader attests to that fact.

No other president has incited a terrorist attack against their own country. Yet Congressional Republicans justify and enable this attack, pretending it’s justified.

What else are they capable of?

Do you like the idea of having your Social Security waiting for you when you retire? Republicans plan to refuse to pass the debt ceiling unless Democrats make cut to “spending” – and Republicans have made it clear that Social Security and Medicare are on their wish list of things to kill.

Senators Rick Scott, Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell, Marco Rubio, Ron Johnson et al have all said that they want to cut Social Security. They will hurt their own country to do so, just like they did under President Obama.

The same party that cried about the country being shut down during the pandemic has deliberately shut the country down before over temper tantrums that the People were getting some help from the government, and they will do so again.

Do you want the country to shut down so Republicans can cancel your Social Security? How will that impact your job or business or kid’s schooling?

And lastly, personal freedom is on the ballot. Do you believe in individual liberty?

Do you think petty, vengeful men like Donald Trump should be allowed to determine what medical care we get? Vote for a Republican means voting to elevate an incel-style approach to the world, full of hate and smallness because they aren’t picked by the cool kids without cheating.

Free-speech organizations describe the Republican-led book removal push as the biggest such assault in decades. Do we believe in banning books like To Kill a Mockingbird and Maus: A Survivor’s Tale, which detailed the horrors of our racial judicial system and of the Holocaust? Because the Republicans do.

Republicans call it choice, but it comes down to the fact that they don’t trust teachers to be able to decide what books are important for understanding the world and being prepared for a good job.

What might they be trying to hide from children and why are they so intent on indoctrinating kids that they are banning books?

The biggest question is why are Republicans lying so much in their ads? Why are they trying to scare voters into casing a ballot for them instead of making a case based on their own policy platforms?

Because when you’re scared, your brain doesn’t work as well as it does otherwise. A scared brain can short circuit without further thought into fight or flight, in this case, voting based on fear instead of what is actually good for your family.

Democrats and pro-democracy groups need to run ads based on these closing arguments and they need to start it now because Republican fear-based ads are relentless and they have dragged popular Democrats down in the polls already. People who would have won easily. They are also making the unconscionable candidate more easily tolerated by Republican voters, which is the point given the horrific slate of Republican candidates this midterm.