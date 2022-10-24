Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

House Republicans are planning an economic war on America to benefit the wealthy and corporations if they win back the majority.

Politico reported:

Regaining the House majority in two weeks would undoubtedly lend Republicans more leverage in next year’s biggest budget and spending battles, including an already messy fight with Democrats over lifting the debt ceiling. Some conservatives are already hellbent on using the debt limit and government funding to extract major concessions from Democrats, such as restoring federal spending caps or overhauling Social Security and Medicare.

…

Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri, the top Republican on the Budget Committee who’s vying for the senior slot on Ways and Means next year, said in a statement that he’d support seeking financial concessions as part of a debt limit deal. “On multiple occasions over the past decades, an increase in the debt limit has been accompanied by reforms to curtail and cut Washington spending and impose fiscal restraints on Congress,” he said.

Anyone who has followed American politics for the last decade or so knows how this story ends. House Republicans force a government shutdown or a default on the debt, Biden and the Democrats don’t blink, people start to feel pain from the Republican hostage taking, and House Republicans end up backing down with lower approval ratings, and Democrats are put in a position to win back the House.

Kevin McCarthy has been running around making promises that he knows he will not be able to deliver on. House Republicans are already set up for failure even if they take back control of the House.

The idea that they will be able to win a war on the economy with President Biden is both laughably bad but also exactly what the House GOP has done when given power.

House Republicans don’t care about inflation. They want to sink the American economy to pave the way for Donald Trump to return to the White House in 2024.