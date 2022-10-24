Trump Attacks DeSantis For His Endorsement Of Colorado GOP Senate Candidate

Facebook

Joe O’Dea is a Republican trying to make an improbable run for U.S. Senator from Colorado. As such, he has sensibly followed the Youngkin gubernatorial model in similarly presumed-blue Virginia. He is trying to keep Trump out of his senate race as Youngkin did as Virginia’s governor. O’Dea has been successful enough in keeping Trump out and distancing himself that he caught Trump’s attention. Now, it looks like Trump hopes that the Republican O’Dea will lose. Just last week, Trump said of O’Dea, “MAGA doesn’t Vote for stupid people with big mouths. Good luck Joe!” Clearly, Trump wants the GOP cleared out of all the most loyal. Making things interesting, Ron DeSantis has come out in favor of O’Dea, which – of course, infuriates Trump.

From Mediaite:

Hello this is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. America needs strong leadership and desperately,” said DeSantis in a robocall, according to The Washington Examiner. “That’s why I’m endorsing Joe O’Dea for U.S. Senate. Colorado, please vote for Joe O’Dea.”

Trump shared The Washington Examiner piece on his social media site TRUTH Social and wrote, “A BIG MISTAKE!”

O’Dea has said that Trump should not run in 2024, though he said he would vote for him if he were the GOP presidential nominee. Last week, O’Dea said he would “actively campaign against” Trump, whom he called a “black eye” for the United States.

That’s a little further than Youngkin went. Of course, O’Dea is running uphill in Colorado for the Senate.

But that is the dynamic. It is either Trump or, as far as Trump is concerned, you are without a party. You are a RINO. Interestingly, DeSantis is getting involved. O’Dea has very little shot of winning, so DeSantis isn’t likely trying to swoop in and play the role of savior. If one has to guess at DeSantis’s motivation, it would likely be nothing more than setting himself apart from his fellow Floridian in Trump. DeSantis hasn’t been shy in looking for opportunities to prove that he’s his own man, but he is doing so by avoiding a direct confrontation with trump.

A DeSantis versus Trump race would likely be competitive though Democrats would gain very little if Trump is defeated. As DeSantis has shown through his gimmicks, DeSantis is every bit as cruel as Trump, and, if anything, the Ivy League grad (including law school) would be far more effective. Look at what he’s done to consolidate power in Florida. DeSantis would likely be a better leader in a national emergency though that’s a low bar.

Regardless, poor O’Dea has very little shot, and he’s already had the true MAGAs told to turn against him per Trump’s order, and now independents are likely turned off by DeSantis. Youngkin won by avoiding both Trump and DeSantis. O’Dea would probably prefer the same indifference. Too late. And it is harder to hide running for the Senate.