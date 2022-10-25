Bad News For Trump As Hope Hicks Testifies Before The 1/6 Committee

Facebook

Former Trump aide Hope Hicks is sitting down to testify before the 1/6 Committee with a transcribed interview.

CNN reported:

Hope Hicks, who served as former President Donald Trump’s communications director, is having a transcribed interview with the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, a source familiar with the details told CNN.

Hicks previously had an “informal interview” with the committee, according to two separate sources, and is being called back to get her interview transcribed.

Hicks was one of the voices in the Trump White House who tried to get him to move on from the 2020 election and face his defeat. She was not part of the Rudy Giuliani-led circus that masterminded the coup plot to overturn the election.

The Committee is probably looking to speak to Hicks to confirm information and get more details about the immediate post-election period after Trump lost.

Hicks’s testimony could go to the heart of the fact that Donald Trump knew that he lost the election. He believes that he lost the election, and his big lie about the election being stolen is an act of fraud that he perpetuated against the United States of America.

If Hope Hicks is talking, it is definitely bad news for Donald Trump.