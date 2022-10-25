Charlie Crist Goes On Fox News And Knock Out Their DeSantis Propaganda

Facebook

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) went on Fox News and wrecked their pro-DeSantis debate spin.

Video:

FOX NEWS: You needed a knockout, and that did not happen, did it? CHARLIE CRIST: … I think it did pic.twitter.com/MOG1Nw38qP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 25, 2022

Bill Hemmer asked Crist, “You needed a knockout, and that did not happen, did it?”

Crist answered, “I think it did, and let me explain. I asked Gov. DeSantis, if reelected would serve a full four-year term. He was like a deer in the headlights, Bill. He wouldn’t answer the question. He couldn’t answer the question and be honest with the people of Florida.”

If DeSantis beats Crist, he will be a matter of months into his second term before he bails to go run for president in 2024. DeSantis’s 2024 campaign is the second worst-kept secret in American politics, and Trump’s 2024 campaign is the worst.

Florida voters don’t want DeSantis to run in 2024, which is why Crist jumped on the issue.

DeSantis did not do well in the debate. Ron DeSantis is even more sheltered from non-conservative media than Trump and watching his debate performance reveals a candidate who will wither under the heat of a presidential campaign. If he and Trump share a debate stage, Trump is going to roll over him like a tank.

Charlie Crist is on Fox News batting down spin and propaganda, while Ron DeSantis avoids non-friendly media like it is the plague. Democrats who are trying to win office in red-leaning states and districts are increasingly showing up on Fox News because that is where the potentially persuadable voters are.

Rep. Tim Ryan, who is the Democratic Senate candidate locked into a tight race with JD Vance in Ohio, will be doing a candidate forum with Vance on Fox News next week.

Charlie Crist isn’t running away from tough questions. He is going on Fox News and trying to reach every possible voter, while DeSantis won’t even commit to staying in the job if he wins.

Rep. Crist would be a good governor, but if Ron DeSantis wins, Florida will have a part-timer in the state’s highest office.